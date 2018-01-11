Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR’s transfer business this month is being heavily prescribed by their off-the-field battles with Financial Fair Play, but it’s on the field where the fans seem to want improvement.

Over the past few days, GetWestLondon have been surveying the thoughts, hopes, dreams and fears of what the Loftus Road faithful want and expect from the Hoops in the January transfer window.

Ian Holloway’s side limped out of the FA Cup this week, and while they still face a battle to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap, the focus is largely on balancing the playing squad in terms of finance and personnel; while also building for the future of the club.

QPR fans have been answering eight questions on the season so far, who they’d like to see sign and what the priority has to be at Loftus Road.

Here’s the results.

How would you rate QPR’s season so far?

QPR’s season has panned out pretty much as many fans would have expected.

The club finished 18 in the Championship last season, and with minimal investment in the squad over the summer, it’s no surprise to see the team floating around in that lower-mid-table position as we pass the halfway mark of the season.

The question was marked on a scale of 1-100, with the average mark among fans being just 32; meaning the campaign hasn’t come close to meeting the expectations of the fans at QPR.

It is worth noting that some gave the team a scathingly low mark, hence bring the average right down.

What position do QPR most need to strengthen?

If Les Ferdinand and co were struggling to pick out a position to strengthen, I think they might just have had the problem solved for them.

The QPR fans have spoken with nearly 87% of fans saying the club need to target a striker this month.

The Hoops have been poor in front of goal, and the vast majority are adamant that this is the area that needs to be addressed this month.

The second most popular position was centre-back, a role which 8% of fans said needed to be prioritised.

If QPR could sign one player, who would it be, and why?

We had some spectacular answers to this one, with some of the answers being as ambitious as you’d expect.

Some fans called for the signings of transfer targets such as Jack Marriott, Tom Bradshaw and Lewis Grabban, while others thought the club should make a speculative approach for Peter Crouch or Jermaine Defoe.

The most popular suggestion, however, was to re-sign fans’ favourite Charlie Austin; you can’t knock the optimism of some!

Which QPR players would you like to see sold, loaned out or released?

Ian Holloway has said the top priority is to offload a number of players from his bloated squad this month, an approach which many fans agreed with.

Fringe players such as Michael Petrasso, Ariel Borysiuk and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas were popular choices, while the likes of Olamide Shodipo and Reece Grego-Cox were options to go out on loan.

The most popular selections to leave the club were Conor Washington, Jamie Mackie and Idrissa Sylla, all of whom don’t seem to have done enough to impress the Loftus Road faithful.

Which QPR player would you least like to see leave the club?

It was the same three names popping up each time in this category, with fans struggling to deal with the idea of Massimo Luongo and Luke Freeman’s departure.

However it was the exit of goalkeeper Alex Smithies which seemed to scare most fans.

The stopper is one of the best stoppers in the Championship, and after speculation in the summer linking him with a move to the Premier League newcomers Huddersfield, QPR fans will no doubt breathe a sigh of relief if the transfer window closes with Smithies still on it’s books.

Describe the best possible outcome for QPR in this transfer window

Considering the amount of responses, their was just one or two outcomes which would deem the transfer window a success.

The fans thought a huge success would be getting to the end of the transfer window with all of the club’s first team stars still at Loftus Road.

With the financial pressure on the club, you’d think a lot of players would be available at the right price, but of course it’s crucial to retain your star players.

However the most popular answer was based on QPR bringing in a proven striker; there’s certainly a theme developing isn’t there?

Describe the worst possible outcome for QPR in this transfer window

It seems unthinkable, but the fans at Loftus Road are genuinely worried about losing their star players.

The Hoops team appears short on quality, and many fans have voiced their concern that the departure of any of it’s first team players could see the team plummet into a real relegation scrap.

Likewise, a failure to recruit a proven goalscorer is a big concern among the QPR fans.

What do you think should be QPR’s main priority this month?

The final question on the survey, and one which divided opinion among the fans.

Offloading fringe players is high on the club’s agenda this month, and 33% of fans agree with that this should be the priority for QPR.

20% of fans were split between investing in youth and retain the club’s best players, both of which have been a key part of the club’s strategy in recent years.

However 47% of fans thought that QPR need to focus on strengthening the team in order to improve their fortunes in the league, although doing so on a budget could be difficult.

