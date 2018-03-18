The video will start in 8 Cancel

Queens Park Rangers have shown the rest of the Championship how to play against Fulham.

That's the view of Sky Sports pundits Steve McClaren and Keith Andrews.

The west London derby between the Whites and the Hoops was live on Sky yesterday afternoon, and former England boss McClaren and Andrews were the guests in the studio.

And after Rangers came back from 2-0 down to pick up a point, the two pundits admitted it was an indicator of how other teams should approach playing the in-form Whites.

McClaren, who was briefly on the coaching staff at QPR, said: "Nobody will want to play Fulham in the play-offs, but all of a sudden, from looking at them as unbeatable, other teams will look at that game and think 'we've got to play like QPR did in that second half'.

Andrews back it up, admitting he was "really disappointed" with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

He said: "This shows you have to ask questions of Fulham defensively. In the second half QPR were brilliant."

