Ian Holloway has backed defender Darnell Furlong to get the better of Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon at Craven Cottage today.

The 17-year-old has arguably been the Championship's best player this term, but Ollie says it's important that the youngster doesn't get carried away with all of the hype around him.

Asked if he's concerned about the threat of Sessegnon, Holloway said: "No, (Darnell) Furlong's in good enough form to deal with him.

"That's his life though isn't it? We're already talking about Eze after what, two or three games? It's his life.

"Everybody's instant aren't they, but he's got a lot of work to do yet. He's a good player, he's scored 14 goals; he was scoring from full-back they've put him up front now so well done to them.

"How long will they have him? Who knows, it's none of my business but that's life isn't it."

