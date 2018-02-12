Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR have released a special kit to commemorate 100 years of their time at Loftus Road.

In 1917, Rangers had green and white hoops and the club have looked to replicate that look 100 years on.

Originally, QPR adopted Oxford and Cambridge blue halved shirts before changing their colours to green and white hoops in 1892.

The hoops became blue in 1926 as green was considered unlucky before changing in 1953 to an white shirt and blue shorts. The classical hoops were reintroduced in the 1960, albeit in various sizes, and remain until the present day.

Inside the hoops it contains the names of 100 iconic players and managers including the likes of Terry Venables, Neil Warnock, Stan Bowles and Peter Crouch. This shirt will not be worn for a first team game, unlike their 1967 League Cup anniversary kit last season.

From 9 am this Wednesday (February 14th), fans can pre-order the shirt, complete with a unique presentation box – priced £61.00 – both online and in the QPR Superstore. The order is capped at four and the period ends on February 28.

It is then expected there will be a four to six week waiting period for fans to receive their shirt, which will come in a unique presentation box.

