Ian Holloway has been handed a welcome boost for Friday's clash with Reading by confirming the return of three first team stars.

Idrissa Sylla is fit to return after a long-standing calf injury which has seen him out of action since the 1-0 defeat to Millwall on December 29.

Josh Scowen is also set to return after a viral infection, while Jack Robinson is also in line to come back into the QPR defence.

The former Liverpool man hobbled off halfway through the Hoops victory over Sunderland earlier this month with a dead leg, but after having two weeks to rest up, he'll be looking to break into Ian Holloway's in-form side.

Ollie's boys picked up eight points from 12 games before the international break, and will be hoping they mathematically secure their Championship status over the coming games.

