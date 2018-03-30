The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR will feel hard-done by as they were beaten 1-0 by Reading.

It was a slow start by the Hoops, who went behind to a Sone Aluko strike from 20 yards out.

Ian Holloway's side grew into the game, and had several chances to get an equaliser, including a Joel lynch effort which was chalked off for offside.

QPR dominated in the second half, throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Vito Mannone.

Jake Bidwell had a chance to get a point with a late penalty but it was well-saved by the Royals stopper.

They deserved more, but how did we rate the Rs?

QPR starting XI

Alex Smithies - 6

Had an extremely quiet game, rarely being forced into action.

Smithies was beaten by an excellent Aluko strike which he had little chance of stopping.

Darnell Furlong - 7

Had a decent game at right-back.

Looked composed on the ball, and did a good job of winning his aerial duels against Mo Barrow.

Nedum Onuoha - 7

Had a good game.

Did excellently to clear the danger going into the box, while also covering Darnell Furlong to sweep up the danger in behind.

Joel Lynch - 7

Had a good game defensively, but also proved his worth going forward.

Lynch has an excellent passing range, which is an excellent tool as he's able to set QPR on their way going forward by breaking out of defence.

Had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half.

Jake Bidwell - 7

Had a busy afternoon against Sone Aluko but coped well; putting in a number of well-timed challenges.

Unfortunate to miss a late penalty.

Josh Scowen - 8

Had an excellent game in midfield, sweeping up loose balls and setting QPR on his way.

Scowen has adapted to life at QPR extremely well and showed exactly why with his display deep in the Hoops midfield.

Jordan Cousins - 6

A surprise inclusion, but certainly showed his worth to the Hoops.

Cousins adds real dynamism and energy to the midfield, but lacks the tactical awareness of Massimo Luongo, leaving the centre of the field a tad open at times.

Paul Smyth - 7

Looked to float into the centre and was nearly rewarded as he struck a volley just over the bar.

Grew into the game and nearly brought QPR level with a fizzed effort midway through the second half which was tipped over.

Luke Freeman - 8

Playing in a number 10 role, Freeman enjoyed the freedom of his role as he looked to link up with the attack.

Came close to teeing up Conor Washington in the first half but he volleyed just wide.

Really took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half, and was unfortunate not to bring QPR back into this one.

Pawel Wszolek - 7

Had a tough afternoon defensively but certainly added to QPR's offensive play as he linked up with Luke Freeman and Conor Washington.

Should have done better with his chance on the stroke of half-time as he fired wide of the mark.

Conor Washington - 7

Worked tirelessly throughout and nearly got his reward after just two minutes when he almost caught Vito Mannone in possession.

Had a couple of excellent chances, including a volley in the first half which went agonizingly wide.

Linked up well with the supporting midfielders, but just lacked that end product.

Substitutes

Matt Smith - 6

Replaced Conor Washington on the hour.

Posed a real threat in the box and almost got QPR level shortly after coming on when he headed wide.

Massimo Luongo - 7

Replaced Jordan Cousins.

Was excellent after coming on, slotting into his usual role in midfield and dictating play.

Ebere Eze - 6

Replaced Paul Smyth.

Looked comfortable on the ball and slid an effort just wide of the post after coming on.

