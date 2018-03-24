The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former QPR star Niko Kranjcar has said he has 'options on the table' after he left Rangers on Friday.

The midfielder left the Scottish giants by mutual consent after making 26 appearances for Graeme Murty's side, and is now looking towards his next challenge.

In a statement, he said: "Myself and Rangers Football Club have come to a mutual agreement to terminate our common contract.

“It’s been an honour to have been part of such a big club and to have played for such great fans, it will always remain an honour for me.

“I wish the club success in its future while I now consider the options I have on the table.”

Kranjcar will be remembered in west London for spending two years on loan at Loftus Road, a spell which included a starting spot on QPR's play-off final victory against Derby County in May 2014.

