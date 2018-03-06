The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR's Joel Lynch is expected to come back into contention for tonight's clash with Derby County.

The defender was set to miss Saturday's match with Aston Villa after suffering with a virus, but with the fixture having been postponed, it's thought that he could be ready to return against the Rams.

(Image: PA)

Elsewhere, Grant Hall and David Wheeler remain long-term absentees, and while Idrissa Sylla and Jamie Mackie are thought to be closing in on a return, it's thought that tonight's clash will come too soon for them.

The duo took part in a QPR training session yesterday, which is encouraging news as the Hoops look to add depth to their attacking line for the final months of the season.

