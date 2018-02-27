The video will start in 8 Cancel

Our latest QPR podcast, Spirit of 67 is out now!

In this week's episode, QPR reporter Phil Spencer is joined by Rob Warlow and Ryan O'Donovan to discuss what the future holds for manager Ian Holloway.

The Hoops suffered a heavy defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday leading to calls from some quarters for him to be move on; an idea which has caused widespread debate among the QPR fans.

Ollie has got one of the toughest jobs in the Championship, and after providing stability for a club who are tackling all sorts of issues off-the-field, any move to replace him as manager could be a huge risk as the club continue to steady the ship.

