The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR fell to a 2-1 defeat against play-off contenders Brentford at Griffin Park.

The Bees dominated from the off as Sergi Canos converted from close range, before Matt Ingram saved Ollie Watkins' penalty before the break.

Idrissa Sylla drew the game level against the run of play, only for a fantastic finish from Florian Jozefzoon to give the Bees the lead.

How did we rate the Hoops? Phil Spencer dishes out the scores from Griffin Park

QPR starting XI

Matt Ingram - 7

Had a decent first half before bringing down Ollie Watkins, getting himself booked in the process - a moment which could and should have seen him sent off.

He did, however, save from the spot moments later.

Replaced by Smithies just before the break.

Osman Kakay - 7

Had a decent game against a tough opponent in Sergi Canos.

Put in a number of good challenges and grew into the contest as it progressed.

Darnell Furlong - 8

Forced to deputise at centre-back, and looked comfortable.

Came in for a fair bit of stick from the home fans, but stood up to the challenge well.

Alex Baptiste - 7

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Made several crucial interceptions inside the penalty area.

Jake Bidwell - 6

Dealt with the pressure of being captain against his former club relatively well.

Replaced by Ryan Manning after 75 minutes.

Massimo Luongo - 6

On the receiving end of a nasty blow midway through the first half.

Did well to squeeze the ball into the path of Idrissa Sylla for QPR's opener.

Almost got a goal of his own in the second half as he let fly from the edge of the area.

Josh Scowen - 7

Caught in an interesting duel with Ryan Woods; one which the Brentford man appeared to dominate.

Booked for an extremely late challenge on Woods in the second half.

Luke Freeman - 6

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Struggled to get a grip on the game in the first half, but showed some neat touches throughout.

Pawel Wszolek - 6

Worked hard in midfield, providing excellent cover for Jake Bidwell.

Got forward at times, but couldn't make the difference.

Paul Smyth - 6

Had an alright game but failed to make a real impact on the game.

Worked tirelessly to give the defence no time on the ball.

Replaced by Matt Smith.

Idrissa Sylla - 7

Had a quiet first half but reacted quickly to slot home from close range at the end of the first half.

Substitutes

Alex Smithies - 8

(Image: GetWestLondon)

Replaced Ingram before the break.

Made a fantastic save in the second half before being beaten by Jozefzoon's fantastic strike.

Matt Smith - 6

Replaced Paul Smyth to provide a more physical presence in the box.

Gave Brentford something to think about but couldn't get the equaliser.

Ryan Manning - 6

Replaced Jake Bidwell at left back, didn't have time to make an impact.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .