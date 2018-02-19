Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers won 2-0 at Loftus Road this afternoon against the ten men of Bolton Wanderers.

Goalkeeper Alex Smithies was called into action early, but it was his team-mates who were on the offensive for the rest of the first period for large spells.

The hosts could not force an opener, despite having the better of the chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Rangers were given an advantage in second half when Bolton man Mark Little was given a straight red card for going in late on Massimo Luongo.

Ian Holloway's side took the lead thanks to Joel Lynch, before Matt Smith wrapped it up at the end for a welcome three points.

Digital Football Writer Mark Ritson joined our QPR Club Writer Phil Spencer in west London for the game and has given his player ratings for the Hoops at full-time.

Check them out below!

ATTENDANCE: 12,638

Alex Smithies - Absolutely superb save to deny a bullet header from Derek Osede following a corner early on. He made another good stop at the back post to stop David Wheater's header at the start of the second half. Quiet apart from that and did all the basics right. Clean sheet. 8

Pawel Wszolek - He got forward really well early on from wing-back. Faded a little as the game went on. 6

Jake Bidwell - Fired in a pinpoint delivery for Matt Smith's header on target. Taken off in the second half for Smyth. 5

Jack Robinson - First shot of the match following a corner, but straight at Ben Alnwick to smother. A fair comfortable game, but nothing outstanding. Clean sheet. 7

Nedum Onuoha - Organised the backline and comfortable bringing the ball out early on. Clean sheet. 7

Joel Lynch - Comfortable first half. Made his mark with the opening goal with a header from Smith's header across goal. Clean sheet. 8

Josh Scowen - Quiet first half, a bit anonymous. Same in the second period, unfortunately. 4

Massimo Luongo - Not much of an impact in the first 45. Was on the end of a terrible challenge from Mark Little, which earned the Bolton man a straight red card. Showed a willingness. 6

Luke Freeman - Seemed to be in the heart of most attacks early on with some neat passes and deliveries Continued to press, looking for any openings. Had a go at goal inside the box and forced a good save. 8

Conor Washington - Quiet first half for the front man. Not much luck in the second half either. Not his day and was substituted. 4

Matt Smith - Powerful header from Bidwell's cross after 20 minutes, destined for the far corner but a brilliant save from Alnwick. Had a couple more headed chances as the first period went on, but his best chance came from his head on the stroke of half-time, which went narrowly over. A great assist to stretch and head back across goal for Lynch to score the opening goal. Got his goal at the end with, yes, you guessed it, a header. 8

SUBSTITUTES

Ebere Eze - The youngster came on for the ineffective Washington. 7

Paul Smyth - On for Jake Bidwell. Assist for Matt Smith at the end. 7

We've had our say, now it's time for you to have yours.

Use our player rating tool below to rate the QPR team and we'll share the results tomorrow!

