Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pawel Wszolek has thanked the QPR fans for their role in helping the Hoops secure a 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.

The Rs fans were in full voice from start to finish during the clash at Craven Cottage, and speaking after the game, Wszolek said they were crucial to getting a result.

Following the game, the Polish international told www.qpr.co.uk : “I really enjoyed celebrating with our fans.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

"They were brilliant and a lot louder than the home fans all match. I am really grateful to them for that because they gave us an extra boost of energy.

“This is my second year here now and I always feel the QPR fans are really supporting the team so I really wanted to celebrate with them, especially in a game like this which we know is an important one.

“I enjoyed my goal,” he said. “I knew I needed to take a big touch to get away from the defender and after I did this I saw the goalkeeper move to his right a little, so there was space to his left.

“I was very confident that I would find the space.”

Wszolek was responsible for marking Fulham's wing-back Ryan Fredericks, and praised Joel Lynch for helping him to keep tabs on the pacy defender.

He said: "It was important that me and Joel worked together.

“Joel was helping me a lot, telling me which way to push him because the whole aim was to push them outside and not let them come in.

“The cooperation was very good. We were constantly talking. Apart from the one moment when they got down the right for their second goal, we worked hard and didn’t give them too much.

“These were the tactics and we kept doing this for the whole game."

Wszolek added: “It was vital that we scored just before half-time because most of the time this season we are a stronger team in the second half and this gave us a big chance, and we were sure we could come back.

“In the second half we did all the manager asked us to do and we got something from the game which we deserved.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area .

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.