Les Ferdinand insists that the QPR owners 'know they've done things incorrectly', but that they're determined to get the club back on track.

The Hoops are going through a difficult time at the moment as they try to undo the damage done by massive overspending in recent years, but the club's Director of Football insists that the wheels are in motion to make significant improvements.

Speaking to the QPR official website, Ferdinand said: "The owners realise that they've done things a little incorrectly and they got chastised for the fact they've been a litte bit flippant in the past, so they're trying to do things a little more methodically.

"We've got the scouting system in place now, and with Gary Penrice, Andy Belk and the boys we've got in, they're doing a great job.

"They've watched over 600 or 700 games already this season and they've been all over the place watching these games, not just in this country but abroad as well. We're doing our homework; football is going crazy at the moment in terms of the prices that people have to pay but I don't think the owners' interest has waned at all.

"They're fully behind Queens Park Rangers. Like I said, in the past they've spent loads of money but it hasn't really got us to where we wanted to go."

