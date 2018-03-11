Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may not have been pretty, but QPR got the job done as they secured a 1-0 victory over the seemingly-doomed Sunderland at Loftus Road.

It was a game of minimal quality, but was enough to move the Hoops 13 points clear of the drop zone as they move into the final furlongs of the campaign.

We take a look at the key talking points to arise from the clash in W12.

A star is born

It might not be a match that will live long in the memory, but it'll certainly be known as the day that Ebere Ebe arrived.

It was a classy performance from the cool and composed midfielder, who looked threatening every time he got on the ball.

QPR have looked downbeat and short of ideas at times this season, but the 19-year-old adds a real energy to the side when he's in it; and most importantly he always looks like he's enjoying his game.

The target now has to be establishing himself as a regular first-teamer.

Luke Freeman

While one young man stole the headlines, another star player appeared to slip into the shadows.

Luke Freeman has arguably been QPR's best player this season, establishing himself as one of the leagues' most creative forces.

Unfortunately, it was a quiet day for the former-Bristol City man.

Everyone is entitled to an off-day, and it was certainly that as the game appeared to pass Freeman by; his focus must now be on getting back to his best for the trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

An injury concern

Jack Robinson had an excellent first half against Sunderland, dominating proceedings from the heart of the QPR defence.

Ian Holloway then brought him off at the break to be replaced by Joel Lynch who slotted into the back-line seamlessly.

Ollie confirmed after the game that Robinson was brought off due to a painful dead leg which would likely see him miss the trip the Villa Park on Tuesday.

Thankfully a dead-leg is usually overcome in a matter of days rather than weeks, meaning he should hopefully be available to take on west London rivals Fulham next week.

Chief's contract

He's been a consistent presence in the QPR defence for a number of years, but Nedum Onuoha's future has been thrown into doubt after he confirmed he's yet to be offered a new deal.

The defender's deal is due to expire at the end of the season, and speaking to Get West London, he confirmed that not only has he not received an offer, but that he has no expectations about receiving one.

The pressure is on at Loftus Road to trim the wage bill in order to comply with Financial Fair Play, and with Onuoha renowned to be one of the highest earners at the club, it's thought he would need to take a significantly reduced offer if he was to extend his stay at the club.

Should QPR be near the top of the table?

It was a credible performance which saw QPR get three points against Sunderland, but Ian Holloway got tongues wagging after the game as he said he thought that the Hoops should be challenging at the top of the table.

He said: ""We're about four performances or four change of performances, or getting a goal that we deserved away from being towards the top of the league and that's getting on my nerves.

"I want these young boys and the older ones to show me that we're closer and better than we think we are, but what I need is for the fans to stick with us, because in some games that stardust won't show; it did in the end (today) but it won't and they need to stick with them (the team) because of the age of them.

"No-one else is doing it, and I'm glad that we are."

While the Hoops have done well to get the results to take them 13 points clear of the drop zone, I think that the ambitions for the final nine games should be to look towards a top half finish; a result which would be a magnificent achievement based on the circumstances at the club.

