Loftus Road will play host to our latest QPR Community Day on Saturday, as we celebrate the local area and the inspirational work of QPR in the Community Trust.

Rangers host Sunderland in W12, on a day when the club will reflect on another successful year for QPR's charitable arm.

This is the second year that the club has held a Community Day to celebrate all that is good about the local area.

Before the match there will be a showcase of some of the many programmes run by QPR in the Community Trust, as well as activities being run by local charity partners.

The hub of the pre-match activities will be the Play Football facility on South Africa Road from midday. There will be various stalls set-up, as well as a number of activities on show, for QPR supporters - young and old - to get involved in.

They include a modern Nigerian street-food stall, Jollof Mama, run by local entrepreneur Tieyan Eweka-lorunfemi, science related activities from Imperial College, and coaching sessions with QPR Ladies and QPR Girls to name but a few.

R's fans can also get their photo taken with the Play-Off Final trophy!

Prior to kick-off at Loftus Road, the ever-popular Tiger Cubs - our very own Down's Syndrome football team - will be presented to the crowd, as we countdown to Tiger Feet 9 next weekend!

QPR in the Community Trust CEO, Andy Evans, told www.qpr.co.uk: “Saturday promises to be a really special day for the QPR community.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the work we do and to engage with QPR supporters on a matchday in W12.”

Meanwhile, five unsung heroes from the local community – nominated by QPR fans – are set to be honoured during a half-time pitch presentation, whilst the London Football Award that the club won for Community Project of the Year last week will also be on show.

QPR CEO, Lee Hoos, added: “QPR has the community at its heart, so we wanted to show our gratitude to those unsung heroes whose contribution to the community often goes unnoticed.”

