Queens Park Rangers have relied on home advantage more than any other Championship side this season.

The Rs have a mid-table home records in 2017/18.

Seven wins, four draws and four losses at Loftus Road have left them with 25 points from home league games, an average of 1.7 per game.

However, away from home they have only picked up an average of 0.7 points per game.

That’s a difference of one per match between home and away form - the biggest in the division.

In fact, QPR’s away record is so bad that they would be third from bottom in a league table based on away results.



Team | Home points per game | Away points per game | Diff

Queens Park Rangers | 1.7 | 0.7 | 1.0

Millwall FC | 1.7 | 0.8 | 0.9

Bolton Wanderers | 1.4 | 0.6 | 0.8

Hull City | 1.2 | 0.5 | 0.7

Birmingham City | 1.3 | 0.7 | 0.6

Ipswich Town | 1.7 | 1.1 | 0.6

Aston Villa | 2.1 | 1.6 | 0.5

Brentford FC | 1.7 | 1.2 | 0.5

Cardiff City | 2.1 | 1.6 | 0.5

Nottingham Forest | 1.4 | 0.9 | 0.5

Sheffield United | 1.7 | 1.3 | 0.4

Middlesbrough FC | 1.6 | 1.4 | 0.2

Bristol City | 1.8 | 1.6 | 0.2

Derby County | 2.0 | 1.8 | 0.2

Fulham FC | 1.8 | 1.6 | 0.2

Sheffield Wednesday | 1.2 | 1.0 | 0.2

Wolverhampton Wanderers | 2.3 | 2.2 | 0.1

Barnsley FC | 0.9 | 0.9 | 0.0

Leeds United | 1.5 | 1.5 | 0.0

Preston North End | 1.6 | 1.6 | 0.0

Norwich City | 1.3 | 1.5 | -0.2

Sunderland AFC | 0.7 | 0.9 | -0.2

Reading FC | 0.9 | 1.3 | -0.4

Burton Albion | 0.5 | 1.1 | -0.6



Home Points per game

Wolverhampton Wanderers | 2.3

Aston Villa | 2.1

Cardiff City | 2.1

Derby County | 2.0

Bristol City | 1.8

Fulham FC | 1.8

Queens Park Rangers | 1.7

Millwall FC | 1.7

Ipswich Town | 1.7

Brentford FC | 1.7

Sheffield United | 1.7

Middlesbrough FC | 1.6

Preston North End | 1.6

Leeds United | 1.5

Bolton Wanderers | 1.4

Nottingham Forest | 1.4

Birmingham City | 1.3

Norwich City | 1.3

Hull City | 1.2

Sheffield Wednesday | 1.2

Barnsley FC | 0.9

Reading FC | 0.9

Sunderland AFC | 0.7

Burton Albion | 0.5

Away points per game

Wolverhampton Wanderers | 2.2

Derby County | 1.8

Aston Villa | 1.6

Cardiff City | 1.6

Bristol City | 1.6

Fulham FC | 1.6

Preston North End | 1.6

Leeds United | 1.5

Norwich City | 1.5

Middlesbrough FC | 1.4

Sheffield United | 1.3

Reading FC | 1.3

Brentford FC | 1.2

Ipswich Town | 1.1

Burton Albion | 1.1

Sheffield Wednesday | 1

Nottingham Forest | 0.9

Barnsley FC | 0.9

Sunderland AFC | 0.9

Millwall FC | 0.8

Queens Park Rangers | 0.7

Birmingham City | 0.7

Bolton Wanderers | 0.6

Hull City | 0.5

