QPR midfielder David Wheeler is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

Idrissa Sylla, Paul Smyth and Jamie Mackie also face spells on the sideline, while Pawel Wszolek and Grant Hall are expected to return to the squad as they continue to rebuild their fitness after injury.

Wheeler, who signed from Exeter in the summer, underwent surgery on his ankle and Head Physio, Matt May, confirmed that the expected recovery time for the operation is three-months, meaning he is likely to miss the rest of the campaign.

Sylla, meanwhile, suffered a grade two calf strain in training and looks set to be available in two-three weeks time.

Mackie underwent surgery for a back problem at the start of the month and May believes it will be some time before the forward is available, although he is back in the gym at Harlington.

Meanwhile, Smyth suffered a minor quad strain in training, but is expected back in training by the end of the week, while Wszolek is back in training, with Hall featuring in the U23s game with Colchester with no issue.

