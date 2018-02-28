The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sean Goss was on the receiving end of yet-more praise as he was the star of the show in Rangers' 4-1 victory over St Johnstone last night.

The midfielder, who is currently on loan from QPR , scored a sublime free-kick in the first half to give the Scottish giants a 3-0 lead going into the break.

Goss has been nothing short of a revelation since moving to the Scottish Premier League, leading to speculation that Graeme Murty is looking to make his move permanent when the transfer window opens in the summer.

QPR say 'keep your hands off' as Rangers boss hints at summer move for former Manchester United man Sean Goss

One thing's for sure; if Goss keeps putting in performances like he did last night then the Hoops will be looking for significant money to part with the talented midfielder.

You can see the reaction of the Rangers fans in the selection of Tweets below.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .