QPR may have lost at Sheffield United on Tuesday but Luke Freeman has been included in WhoScored's team of the week.

The Rangers midfielder, who is one of the leading candidates to win R's player of the season, continued his fine form at Bramall Lane, even if the west Londoners were unable to maintain their winning run.

He capped his performance with a fine 20-yard strike and caused the Blades defence all sorts of problems and earned himself a rating of 8.3/10.

Freeman and Daniel Pinillos of Barnsley are the only players included from teams who were beaten.

Norwich midfielder James Maddison was included for his fine performance in the Canaries' draw at Wolves.

Bolton, winners against relegation threatened Sunderland, boasted two players; goalkeeper Ben Alnwick and defender Mark Beevers.

Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede is in the side after impressing in Boro's win over Hull.

Brentford, who crushed Birmingham by five goals to nil, have five players in the team; Henrik Dalsgaard, Andreas Bjelland, Florian Jozefzoon, Ollie Watkins and Neal Maupay.

