Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway says Conor Washington's early misses against Wolves proved costly as they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Despite getting a goal in an impressive al-round display, the former Peterborough man missed two early opportunities to give the Hoops the lead, and Ollie says they could have been crucial.

Speaking after the game, Holloway said: “Unfortunately we had two chances and didn’t take them.

“It’s not his fault, but on another day that would have knocked the stuffing out of them – but you never know it might have annoyed them and got them going.

“But if we make those kind of chances in the games coming up, I believe we’ll take them and I believe others might not make as many chances as Wolves did against us.

Ian Holloway says he blames himself for QPR's defeat to Wolves

“We had more than enough to trouble them but when I watch it back I’ll be kicking myself, saying ‘if only’.

“The nature of their two goals upset me. We almost gifted them. I was very upset at half-time but the lads gave a rousing response.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .