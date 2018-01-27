Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has blamed concussion for Pawel Wszolek's absence against Bristol City, and insists he will remain at Loftus Road.

The Poland international was deemed to be fit to face the Robins despite receiving a blow to the head in Monday's under-23 match, but according to Holloway he started feeling the effects later in the week.

Explaining his absence, Holloway said: "He’s injured. He smashed his head on Monday and got concussion.

"He ain’t going nowhere, it’s not that at all, he’s concussed. He came in on Thursday wobbling around, so he might be out for quite a bit with that.

He played in a game on Monday, he had to come off after a bang on the head but said he felt alright, but by Thursday he felt dizzy and woozy so we’ve got to protect him and take him off to have a look at."

