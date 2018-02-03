The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has given an injury update on Grant Hall and confirmed he is set to miss the rest of the season.

The defender is still struggling with a persistent knee injury, and speaking to the club's website, Holloway confirmed that he'll need surgery.

He said: "We are seeing a consultant on Tuesday to confirm our plans but it is now increasingly likely that Grant will require clean-out surgery on his knee.

“We have exhausted all avenues in a bid to avoid this step but it is the right time for us to take this action in order to ensure he is fit and available for the start of pre-season ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

“Grant is naturally disappointed but also hugely determined to make sure he is in the best possible shape for next season.”

Ian Holloway describes Ryan Manning's red card against Barnsley as 'a nasty one' as QPR secure victory at Loftus Road

Speaking about Massimo Luongo's absence, Holloway said: "He has a sore knee and was ill. He might be alright for next weekend."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .