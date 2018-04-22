The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway has hailed the performance of youngster Osman Kakay in the 2-1 defeat to Brentford.

A defensive injury crisis led the 20-year-old to make his first senior league start for QPR, coping relatively well with the threat of winger Sergi Canos.

It was a gamble from Holloway to include him, but the manager says it was the right call.

Speaking after the game, he said: “Since we got safe, I’ve put some young players in – they’re our future. And they’ve pleased me, to be honest.

"That was Osman Kakay’s full league debut for us and I thought he was terrific.

"Perchy has just told him how well he played, which is wonderful because he's the one who I've not given a contract to because of the young lads coming through, and that deserves all kinds of credit."

