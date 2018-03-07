The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has explained the decision to replace Matt Smith with Joel Lynch as they chased the game against Derby County.

Smith had been a real handful against the Rams, but was replaced by the former Huddersfield man who was utilised as a lone striker in the closing stages as the Hoops chased a winner.

Ian Holloway hints at first QPR start for Ebere Eze against Sunderland after impressive second half appearance against Derby

Explaining the unorthodox decision, Holloway said: "People’s eyebrows came up, but Matt was worn out. He was gone. So I’ve asked Lynchy to play up front and he almost won us the game.

"If he’d had three more chances I believe he’d have scored one because of his ability.

"It’s about trying to make the most of things. We’ve got no Sylla, no Jamie Mackie, no (David) Wheeler, no (Grant) Hall so I believe we’re making strides.."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .