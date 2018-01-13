Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has hailed striker Conor Washington after his starring role against Burton Albion.

The striker looked dangerous all afternoon and restored QPR's lead with a well taken goal in the second half, giving the Hoops the three points at the Pirelli.

Speaking after the game, Holloway hailed the Northern Ireland international's attitude, saying it was exactly the response he wanted.

He said: "Conor’s taken not playing very very well; he’s looked really sharp like he was today and I wanted to throw Burton a different challenge. I wanted two mobile ones up there, I definitely wanted it to be a two and I wanted to stay in it, that’s why I played Furlong.

"It's about sticking with it and keeping going. Last weekend they knew it wasn't good enough, but we had three injuries; Baptiste failed a fitness test yesterday, Jordan Cousins wasn't fit either and Smythy pulled a thigh muscle, so you need people to come in and say 'I wan't to play again'.

"No matter who you are, to have a little breath and then back you come.

"I think that's as well as Conor has played for us, ever, and I want to congratulate him. I thought he was a threat all afternoon; well done, son. That's the sort of response I'm talking about.

"I'm delighted with how well he played so we can work on understandings. Sometimes we take too many touches in midfield and we need to play our forwards in earlier, so that's not a criticism, that's what we'll be working on."

