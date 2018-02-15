Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen has highlighted how important it is to get three points this weekend and push opponents Bolton Wanderers further behind them.

Rangers are far from safe from the relegation zone just yet, but a victory on Saturday against a rival in the same area of the Championship will be a big boost.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Scowen scored his first goal for the club recently against Barnsley and will certainly be looking to add another against the Trotters.

Rangers were narrowly beaten 2-1 by runaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, so this Saturday presents a good opportunity for a positive result. A win will push Ian Holloway's side into double figures for league victories this campaign.

Speaking to QPR's website this week, Scowen said: "We’re feeling confident. We can take a lot of positives out of the way we played against Wolves, especially our second-half performance.

“We felt we were the better side for long periods of that game, to be honest. On another day we’d have got something to show for our efforts.

“Coming back the way we did in the second half will give us a lot of confidence going into the game on Saturday. We know this is another important game this weekend.

“It will be a completely different game to the one at Wolves, but we’ve prepared well and we’ll be ready.

(Image: PA)

“We feel we’re more than capable of getting the three points and building on the two wins we’ve enjoyed at Loftus Road since the turn of the year.”

QPR face tough games against Sheffield United, Aston Villa, Derby County and Fulham inside the next month, so games with the likes of Bolton, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland will be key.

"This is the time of the season where if you can really string a run of results together, all of a sudden you are climbing up a few positions," added Scowen.

“We’re determined to start this busy week with a win on Saturday."