Queens Park Rangers assistant manager Curtis Fleming has left the club.

Fleming was appointed assistant manager by Ian Holloway in December 2016, but he has left to become first team coach at the club where he enjoyed the most successful period of his playing career - Middlesbrough.

The 49-year-old made more than 300 appearances for Boro in a ten-year spell on Teesside from 1991 to 2001.

He told the R's official website that he had to leave for family reasons.

He said: "I have loved my time here.

"The gaffer, the staff and the fans all have so much passion for the club and it reminds me of Middlesbrough in many ways because the place has such a family feel to it.

"I have a young family in the north east so it was very difficult for me to turn this opportunity down. My family home is 20 minutes from the Boro training ground.

"I want to thank the gaffer for giving me the opportunity to work here. QPR has a great name in football so for me to have the chance to work here has meant a lot.

