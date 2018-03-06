The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have made two changes from the defeat to Nottingham Forest as they host Derby County at Loftus Road.

Striker Conor Washington comes back into an attack-minded XI, while full-back Darnell Furlong also comes back into the side.

The full-back is set to make his first appearance since the 2-0 defeat against Bristol City in January.

They replace Pawel Wszolek and Joel Lynch, both of whom are named on the bench.

Elsewhere, Ryan Manning is named on the bench, while Ebere Eze will be hoping for a chance to impress as a substitute.

QPR team: Smithies, Furlong, Onuoha, Robinson, Bidwell, Luongo, Scowen,Freeman, Smyth, Washington, Smith.

Subs: Ingram, Lynch, Cousins, Manning, Wszolek, Perch, Eze.

