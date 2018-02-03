The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway has made five changes to the side that lost to Bristol City as he looks to get back to winning-ways against Barnsley.

Pawel Wszolek comes back into the QPR starting XI as he replaces Darnell Furlong who has suffered a groin strain.

Joel Lynch, Jordan Cousins, Matt Smith and James Perch also come into the starting line-up, replacing Jake Bidwell, Alex Baptiste, Aramide Oteh and Massimo Luongo, who drops out of the squad.

Starting XI: Smithies, Onuoha, Lynch, Freeman, Scowen, Cousins, Washington, Smith, Robinson, Wszolek, Perch.

Subs: Ingram, Bidwell, Manning, Baptiste, Eze, Osayi-Samuel, Oteh.

