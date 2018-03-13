The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR have made three changes for tonight's trip to Aston Villa.

The most notable absentee is Luke Freeman who drops to the bench, while Paul Smyth and Jack Robinson miss out after failing late fitness tests.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

Freeman is the club's most creative asset so his absence certainly raised some question marks, but the club moved to justify his place on the bench, by saying that he's one booking away from a suspension.

Meanwhile, Ryan Manning, Pawel Wszolek and Joel Lynch deputise.

Three notable absentees, but what have the fans made of the team who line up to face the Villains?

QPR team to face Aston Villa confirmed: Luke Freeman dropped as Robinson and Smyth miss out

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.