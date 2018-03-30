Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's expected to be another busy summer at Loftus Road as QPR continue to trim the playing squad.

The Hoops have offloaded a number of senior players over the last 18 months as they look to fall in line with Financial Fair Play regulations, and it may well be another transfer window where streamlining is the main objective.

A number of senior players could be contenders for the exit door, with three in particular being tipped for a summer departure.

According to reports in the Daily Mirror , the Hoops are preparing to offload Jamie Mackie, James Perch and Idrissa Sylla as part of their restructure.

Mackie and Perch are both out of contract in the summer, and with both players seemingly on the fringes of Ian Holloway's new-look QPR side, it's likely that they may be let go in the summer.

Sylla is another player who has been tipped with a QPR exit during the last 12 months.

The 27-year-old has struggled for fitness and consistency during his time at Loftus Road, and with just over 12 months remaining on his contract, the summer could be the last chance to command a fee for striker.

Sylla's place in Ian Holloway's plans is in further jeopardy after the emergence of young stars Ebere Eze, Paul Smyth and Aramide Oteh, who all seem to be ahead of the Guinean front man.

