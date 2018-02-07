What a difference a week makes.
This time last week everyone around Loftus Road was tearing their hair out after back-to-back defeats against Middlesbrough and Bristol City, with confidence at a real low in Ian Holloway's squad.
Many wished for the injection of new faces on transfer deadline day to reignite QPR's season, but alas, not a single signing was in sight.
Spirit of 67: Discussing QPR's much-needed victory over Barnsley and Saturday's tough test against Wolves
But after a hard-fought victory over Barnsley on Saturday, the world seems a much rosier place as QPR hold a 10-point buffer on the relegation zone, meaning the threat of the drop seems highly unlikely.
This sets the Hoops up for an extremely tough test against Wolves on Saturday, but with the pressure valve being released against the Tykes, it appears to be something of a free swing for the Rs.
So with everyone's spirits up, what better time for a Q&A with our QPR reporter!
Get your questions sent in and Phil Spencer will do his best to answer your questions or give an opinion on anything thrown at him!
The Q&A will begin at 12pm.
You can send your questions below.
What’s your score prediction against Wolves?
There’s no doubting that it’s going to be an extremely tough afternoon against the Championship leaders.
With the players at their disposal, Wolves could quite easily be a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League, and Ian Holloway’s side will need to be on their game.
However, after recording a win against Barnsley it seems to have released the pressure-valve in the QPR camp, meaning Saturday’s clash is something of a free swing for the Hoops.
Of course, QPR have an excellent record against the league’s best this term, so while the odds are firmly against them, stranger things have happened than QPR recording a surprise win.
What do you make of the job being done by Ian Holloway?
Given the circumstances you have to say that Ian Holloway is doing a good job.
With next-to no money to invest and inheriting one of the largest squads in the league, Ollie is doing a decent job of maintaining stability on the field while off-the-field matters are being resolved.
Realistically, QPR were never likely to mount a push for the play-offs and so the current positioning in mid-table seems a respectable standing as the club look to consolidate their position before rebuilding.
Does Sean Goss have a future at QPR?
I’d be disappointed if he doesn’t.
Every manager is entitled to pick the team that he thinks is most likely to win football matches, but what Goss is showing at Rangers is what he’s really capable of.
The loan spell at Ibrox will do him the world of good in terms of gaining regular first team experience in a high-pressure environment, and my view is that Goss is a player who is capable of playing a key role for QPR next season.
What do you think is QPR’s best XI?
My first choice starting line-up based on performances this season:
(5-3-2) Alex Smithies, Pawel Wszolek, Alex Baptiste, Nedum Onuoha, Joel Lynch, Jack Robinson, Massimo Luongo, Josh Scowen, Luke Freeman, Conor Washington, Aramide Oteh.
Do you think JET should be given a chance in the first team?
His recent return to form for the under-23s has certainly sparked a debate.
While his brace against Cardiff City on Monday has been a reminder of what JET can do on his day, the fact that he hasn’t featured for the first team since April 2016 shows exactly where he stands in the eyes of the QPR management.
My view is that QPR would be better off siding with the young talent coming through and ensuring young strikers such as Aramide Oteh and Paul Smyth are developing, rather than giving Emmanuel-Thomas an olive branch with just a few months left on his deal.
Why didn’t QPR sign anyone in January?
You’ll be sick of me saying it by now, but quite simply it’s down to finances1
QPR are facing the prospect of a hefty fine for FFP, and are also keen to ensure they fall into line consistently over the coming years.
The club has therefore prioritised cutting it’s cloth accordingly, meaning that incoming transfers were only ever going to be done if it represented good value.
January is typically a sellers marker, meaning that prices are inflated and with QPR not in any immediate danger of dropping into the relegation battle, it appeared that the club were happy to allow the current squad to carry on as they’ve been doing so far this season.
What did you make of QPR’s performance against Barnsley?
It was a game where QPR did exactly what they needed to do; nothing more, nothing less.
Barnsley had the better of the play in the first half, but Josh Scowen’s goal came at an ideal time.
Despite Ryan Manning’s red card, the Hoops appeared completely in control and, if anything, they looked more likely to add to their lead rather than let the winning margin slip away.
It might not have been glamorous, but it was everything that was needed.
Why didn’t the club sign Niko Muir?
I understand the main reason was a question mark over whether he was ready to step into Championship-level football.
At 24 years of age, Muir would have been a signing who was expected to hit the ground running, and while QPR still remain keen, it was thought that the timing wasn’t right on a deal.
Muir is attracting interest from a number of football league sides, and it may well be that QPR revisit the option in the summer.
Should Ebere Eze be getting a chance in the first team?
His return to QPR brought real excitement after he lit up his loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers.
However, Eze hasn’t really had the opportunity to impress for Ian Holloway’s side, being limited to a number of substitute appearances since returning to Loftus Road.
The midfielder has certainly looked bright in the appearances he has made, and my opinion is that he should be given a proper run in the team so we can see what he’s truly capable of.
IF QPR manage to stay up, will the club look to strengthen during the summer ?
Assuming that QPR stay in the Championship this season, I’d expect a similar summer of business to last year.
While the club has done well to streamline the squad and reduce the wage bill, the hierarchy will be determined not to make the same mistakes that they have done in the past, meaning any incoming deals will have to showcase real value for money.
Why isn't Matt Ingram getting a chance at QPR?
You have to have a degree of sympathy for Ingram.
Before joining QPR he was exposed to regular first team football at Wycombe Wanderers, before coming in as Alex Smithies’ understudy.
He enjoyed the first half of this season at Northampton Town but after returning to the club it looks like he’s set to be a substitute for the rest of the campaign.
With this in mind, you’d think that his future is very much dependant on Smithies’ future at the club, but Ingram certainly deserves to be playing regular first team football.
Was there any truth in the Luke Freeman to Fulham rumour?
In a word, no.
There was a lot of speculation in the Fulham camp about Tom Cairney leaving Craven Cottage and speculation went into overdrive about potential replacements.
The rumours suggested Luke Freeman could be a cost-effective solution, with speculation suggesting he could be available for £4m, but you’d hope a player if his importance would be worth more than that!
It looked to be a rumour based on very little, and didn’t seem to be anything more than paper talk.