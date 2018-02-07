What a difference a week makes.

This time last week everyone around Loftus Road was tearing their hair out after back-to-back defeats against Middlesbrough and Bristol City, with confidence at a real low in Ian Holloway's squad.

Many wished for the injection of new faces on transfer deadline day to reignite QPR's season, but alas, not a single signing was in sight.

Spirit of 67: Discussing QPR's much-needed victory over Barnsley and Saturday's tough test against Wolves

But after a hard-fought victory over Barnsley on Saturday, the world seems a much rosier place as QPR hold a 10-point buffer on the relegation zone, meaning the threat of the drop seems highly unlikely.

This sets the Hoops up for an extremely tough test against Wolves on Saturday, but with the pressure valve being released against the Tykes, it appears to be something of a free swing for the Rs.

So with everyone's spirits up, what better time for a Q&A with our QPR reporter!

Get your questions sent in and Phil Spencer will do his best to answer your questions or give an opinion on anything thrown at him!

The Q&A will begin at 12pm.

You can send your questions below.

