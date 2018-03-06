Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TUESDAY night will see the official launch of QPR’s Disabled Supporters Association (QPR DSA).

Set up this season, QPR DSA represents and provides all disabled supporters with a voice and will take centre stage at half-time of QPR’s game with Derby County in W12.

It coincides with Level Playing Field’s (LPF) ‘Weeks of Action 2018’ campaign, which Rangers are supporting to highlight the club’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion.

QPR DSA’s aim is to assist with any problems or complaints that supporters and/or carers face, to work with the club to improve accessibility and disabled facilities at Loftus Road and enhance the matchday experience for disabled fans.

The DSA first met in July 2017 and formed with the assistance of LPF – the leading charity for providing information and assistance to disabled sports fans in the UK.

QPR DSA established to provide a platform for fans with a range of disabilities, including: physical disabilities; visual impairments; hearing impairments; mental health conditions; intellectual disabilities; learning disabilities; autism spectrum disorder; memory loss; ambulant supporters; disabling medical conditions.

The association also provides carers, family members and friends the chance to contribute and provide their experiences in attending matches (whether home or away), purchasing tickets to any other issues.

Tracey Couch MP, Sports & Civil Society Minister, will join the QPR DSA on Tuesday night and told www.qpr.co.uk: “I’m delighted to be helping launch the club’s Disabled Supporters Association.

“A disability should not be a barrier to attending sporting events at QPR or anywhere else. Lots of good work has been done but there are still improvements to be made.

“It’s important that clubs work with their disabled supporters to effect meaningful change. I’m delighted that so many clubs, including QPR, have now set up formal links with disabled supporters, and that they are already having an impact including enabling wheelchair using away supporters to sit with the rest of the away support here.”

Membership to QPR DSA is FREE and forms are available by e-mailing the DSA at qprdsa@gmail.com, or there are copies of membership forms left in Alton House on matchdays which can be completed and returned to the steward in that area.

Follow @QPRDSA on Twitter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/QPRDSA .

