QPR's Ryan Manning has revealed that his goal against Aston Villa was the result of hours of after-hours practice.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 star got onto the end of a whipped cross by Jake Bidwell to give the Hoops an early lead in the 3-1 victory over Villa, and Manning said it felt great to get on the scoresheet.

Speaking to the club's official website , he said: "I made a run across the centre-half and Bids has put in a ball perfectly to my head and thankfully it went in.

"In the last couple of weeks we've been doing a lot of that in training; that type of finishing and that type of crossing, and Bids and I do a bit after training and that combination seemed to work, and the timing and everything was perfect and to get the finish, I'm absolutely over the moon with it."

Of course, the goal meant a little bit more to the fans as it was former Chelsea captain John Terry who Manning beat to the cross, and the midfielder says it feels good to get the better of a player of Terry's pedigree.

He said: "It doesn't matter what defender it was, but to get across a defender who's had his career and played at the level that he played at for so long is a nice feeling.

"I was just delighted to get the goal, and then to get two more and go 3-0 up; obviously it was disappointing to concede a goal but to beat Villa 3-1 is exactly what we were looking for and is what we deserved on the night."

