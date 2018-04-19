Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR defender James Perch has backed former team-mate Joey Barton to be a success after being appointed as head coach of Fleetwood Town.

The pair played together at Newcastle United before briefly crossing paths again at Loftus Road as the former midfielder signed for Burnley in the summer of 2015.

But speaking to Get West London, Perch said he's not surprised by Barton's foray into management, and has backed him to be a big success.

"It wasn't a surprise because I knew he wanted to go into management.

"People probably think Joey Barton, a big Premier League player would walk into a Championship or Premier League club, but it doesn't always happen that way.

"I think Joey, knowing how he is, will take the challenge on and Fleetwood will be a challenge for him.

"I'm hoping he does well because it's good to see young managers dipping their toe in and having a go.

"He could have easily stayed on the radio but fair play to him, he's put his neck on the line and people will be gunning him down because he's Joey Barton. People want him to fail but I'm sure he'll do really well. He'll take his staff with him so good luck to him."

Barton is renowned for his outspoken antics off-the-field, and Perch says that rather than being a hindrance it might actually help his new team to succeed.

He said: "I think if anything it'll take the pressure away from the players.

"Joey will shoulder a lot of it and the players will be told to just go and play.

"Everywhere he goes the away fans will get on him, which he'll expect because it's nothing new to him. Hopefully his players can go and play and he'll take the heat right off them and they can play with freedom, but we'll certainly be seeing a lot of Joey."

