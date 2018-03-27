Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He's made quite the impression since joining Blackpool in January, but if the Tangerines' boss had his way he'd have been standing between the sticks much sooner.

Gary Bowyer has revealed that he tried to sign the 22-year-old last summer, but his approach was knocked back; seemingly to keep Lumley as cover for Hoops number one, Alex Smithies.

But with current understudy Matt Ingram returning from his loan spell in January, this paved the way for Lumley to move to the League One side, with manager Bowyer expressing his delight after finally securing his man.

He said: "Since Joe has been with us, he’s looked very assured.

“He’s not had a great deal to do in some of the games but against MK he made two or three very good saves. But that’s the role of the goalkeeper.

“We tried to get him in the summer to be with us for the season but unfortunately we could only get him in January.

“I rate him very highly and I think he can go a long, long way in the game. I thought he proved that here.”





