Jack Robinson has admitted that his time at QPR may be coming to an end after confirming that he's yet to receive a contract offer from the club.

The former Liverpool man's current deal expires at the end of the season, and after establishing himself as one of Ian Holloway's key men, it appeared likely that he would be offered the chance to extend his stay at the club.

However, with just three games remaining of the campaign, Robinson has admitted for the first time that his future is likely to be away from Loftus Road.

Speaking exclusively to Get West London, Robinson said of his contract situation: "There's still nothing.

"I haven't had any contact yet, there's been no formal offer of a contract to me so I can't say much else on that."

Asked if he thinks he'll be leaving at the end of the season, he said: "I think it's getting to that point where I've got to start thinking that my time is up here.

"I'll leave it up to the agents and I'll carry on doing what I've done here all season and play for the fans and the manager.

"Hopefully I can get a few more games in before the end of the season, but if not, then I've enjoyed my time here and we'll see what happens in the summer."

Reports in the national press have linked with Robinson with a host of Premier League and Championship clubs, and with the news that he's yet to be offered a deal, it's inevitable that external interest will intensify in the coming weeks.

When asked if he's had contact from elsewhere, Robinson said: "I tend to leave that to the agents.

"Obviously there's talk; there's a lot of talk now we're getting to the end of the season but I don't want to speculate because there's been nothing formal from any club, but it's just one of them where we'll see what happens."

