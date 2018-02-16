The video will start in 8 Cancel

Massimo Luongo and Paul Smyth could be in line to return for QPR against Bolton Wanderers at Loftus Road.

The duo have sat out in recent weeks with knee and thigh injuries respectively, but are both thought to be close to a return.

(Image: PA)

There's also an outside chance that Idrissa Sylla could return from his calf injury, also it is unlikely.

James Perch is a doubt with a knee injury, while David Wheeler, Jamie Mackie and Grant Hall all remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Ryan Manning sits out as he serves the second game of his suspension.

