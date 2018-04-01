The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have no fresh injury concerns as they welcome Norwich City to west London on Easter Monday.

The Rs missed a last-minute penalty in their Good Friday defeat to Reading, losing 1-0 to a Sone Aluko goal despite having 12 shots on target at the Madejski.

All of the side's international contingent returned unscathed from duty, with Massimo Luongo featuring from the bench against Reading, while Ebere Eze didn't start due to illness.

However, there's no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game on Monday, with Luongo, Eze and Matt Smith all hoping their performances from the bench will earn them a recall to Ian Holloway's starting XI.

