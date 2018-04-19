Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has lifted the lid on the absence of young midfielder Ilias Chair, saying he must 'earn the right' to feature in his side.

The talented youngster was on the cusp of a first team breakthrough earlier in the season, but has seemingly slipped down the pecking after failing to make the matchday squad in recent weeks; despite Holloway rotating his squad.

With no news of an injury, Holloway said it was simply a case of the 20-year-old falling victim to the form of his teammates.

Asked whether their was an issue behind-the-scenes, Ollie said: "The problem is that other people have been playing well; it's nothing to do with that and we haven't won when he has played for us.

"At the end of the day he's got to earn that right and when we change too much it's a big ask."

