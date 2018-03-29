Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's back to Championship action for QPR as they travel to face Reading on Good Friday.

With the return of Jack Robinson, Idrissa Sylla and Josh Scowen, Ian Holloway has a number of big decisions to make, with up to 15 players in realistic contention to start against the Royals.

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

But who did QPR reporter Phil Spencer pick in his starting XI?

Predicted QPR XI (4-4-1-1)

Alex Smithies

A no-brainer; Smithies has been outstanding all season and thoroughly deserves his consistent spot between the sticks.

Darnell Furlong

Has been really impressive over the last few weeks despite coming up against some tough opposition. Grew into the challenge of handling Ryan Sessegnon and looks to have a lot more to offer.

Nedum Onuoha

The Chief has been very impressive at the back in recent weeks. His leadership and improved composure on the ball have made is role in the team even more crucial, as he looks more comfortable in the back-four.

Jack Robinson

Has a job to get back into the team after the impressive displays of Joel Lynch, but based on how good he's been this season, I'd certainly bring him back into the defence alongside the Chief.

Jake Bidwell

Always a consistent performer, Bidwell's displays went up a gear in the week before the international break, looking excellent against Sunderland, Aston Villa and Fulham, making him a sure-starter.

Ryan Manning

The toughest call of them all, but after a fantastic couple of weeks Manning deserves another chance.

He replaces Luke Freeman in my team after showing that he gives real balance to the midfield against Aston Villa and Fulham; and with some good displays under his belt on international duty, it'd be daft to pull him out of the team.

Josh Scowen

It's fantastic news that the midfielder has returned so quickly after a viral infection.

Scowen provides real shape and solidity in the QPR team, and he deserves to come straight back into the starting XI.

Massimo Luongo

He scored a cracking goal against Fulham before the break, before having an absolute worldie for Australia at Craven Cottage midweek.

Luongo is in a really strong run of form, and is arguably the first name on the teamsheet at this moment.

Pawel Wszolek

It's been a mixed season for the Poland international; albeit largely due to him being played out of position.

However Wszolek showed real quality against both Aston Villa and Fulham before the international break, including get the equaliser against the latter, meaning it would be a massive injustice to drop him to the bench.

Ebere Eze

The Hoops wonderkid has taken to Championship football like a duck to water.

He was an absolute revelation against Sunderland and Aston Villa, and after a two week break, he thoroughly deserves to keep his place in the side.

Matt Smith

Many would argue that Paul Smyth deserves to start, and you could certainly make a case for him after his exploits for Northern Ireland, but it can't be in place of Matt Smith.

The target man is crucial to QPR's new 4-4-1-1 system, and after playing a key role in the positive run of form before the break, it's crucial that Smith remains in the team for consistency.

However I wouldn't be surprised to see Smyth introduced early if things weren't going to plan.

Phil's had his say, now it's time for you to have yours!

Use our team selector tool below to select your QPR team to face Reading and be sure to share the results on social media!

