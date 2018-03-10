The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR manager Ian Holloway has lifted the lid on why he chose to take defender Jack Robinson off midway through the clash with Sunderland.

The 24-year-old had been one of the R's best players in a dour first half against the Black Cats, and Holloway says it was because of an injury picked up in the first half.

Speaking after the game, he said: "It’s a terrible dead leg.

"He got smashed in there and what that means is that someone smashed him in the thigh and that is a bleeding bruise going in there and he could hardly walk.

"He’s going to be doubtful for Tuesday because it was a really bad impact injury.

"I thought Lynchy (Joel Lynch) coming off the bench was magnificent; like he’d been there all his life, and that’s the focus I want from him, so well done."

