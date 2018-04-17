Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has assured QPR fans that he intends to make Saturday's west London derby one to remember.

The Hoops travel to Griffin Park to take on play-off outsiders Brentford in a quest to get their first derby-day glory of the season.

Holloway has a largely under whelming record against his west London rivals, and after making five changes for Saturday's defeat to Preston, he's adamant that he is going to approaching the game with the sole intention of reclaiming the west London bragging rights.

He said: "I rested one or two to play in that game – and we’ve got to get about them like our life depends on it.

“We’ve got a local derby coming up. I can’t wait to get over there and absolutely chase them until they make mistakes.

“We’re going to try and beat them. It’s about time we did. I haven’t done it since I’ve been back so it’s about time we did that."

As well as the 2-2 draw against the Bees in November, QPR were dismantled in the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 defeat back in August; a result which Ollie is using as fuel to motivate his team.

He said: "I made a load of changes in the cup game and we got stuffed. I didn’t like the feel of that.

“Well done to them for the style that they play, but we’re going to try and stop them playing and force them to do all sorts of stuff.

“If they (Brentford) are good enough to do it then well done to them, but let’s try and make it a local derby that we can remember for a long time.”

