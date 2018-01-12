The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Smithies has hailed QPR midfielder Sean Goss after his debut appearance for Rangers.

The former Manchester United man earned rave reviews on social media after his dominating display for the Scottish side in their 1-0 friendly victory over Atletico Mineiro in Florida.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

Speaking about the youngster, Smithies told Get West London: "I think it’s an ideal opportunity for Sean.

"He’s a very talented player with great technical ability and I think going to Scotland he’ll get to play in a lovely stadium week-in week-out and big things will be expected of the side he’s playing for.

"I certainly think he can dominate games with his passing and his technical ability."

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Ibrox until the end of the season after struggling to break into Ian Holloway's plans at Loftus Road.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .