Queens Park Rangers released a new commemorative kit yesterday.

The green and white hooped shirt will not be match worn, but has been released as a special kit on sale to fans to celebrate 100 years at Loftus Road.

The Rangers fans have, on the whole, reacted positively to the shirt, which commemorates the green worn in 1892.

The most famous team to wear green and white hoops in British football are Scottish giants Celtic (sorry Yeovil fans) and it led to talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham attempting to make a joke saying that the Hoops wanted to be like the Scottish champions.

The joke, though, fell flat and Rangers fans were quick to point out the facts behind the kit.

You can see how QPR fans reacted to the kit as well as the attempt at humour below.

