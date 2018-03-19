Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was an afternoon which provided Darnell Furlong with arguably the biggest test of his career; an examination that he passed with flying colours.

As well as the treacherous weather conditions, the 22-year-old was tasked with trying to contain Fulham's boy-wonder, Ryan Sessegnon, a task which he certainly grew into as the game wore on.

Admittedly, the 17-year-old caused a lot of problems for Furlong in the first half, but the defender clicked into gear after the break, forcing Sessegnon's impact into near-anonymity; ultimately leading to him being taken off by Slavisa Jokanovic.

Speaking to QPR's website, Furlong said: "Coming into the game I was definitely aware of his threat and the problems he can cause.

“I knew I had to shut him out and there needed to be more of a defensive performance from me.

“He is one of their players, along with others, who can really hurt you and change the game so my main goal was to stop him and I felt like I done that so I was very pleased.”

He added: "You have to be focused and switched on all the time.

“If you switch off, even for a second, that’s when a player like that can really hurt you, so I worked on making sure that I was focused throughout the game.”

It was the proverbial game of two halves, and Furlong admitted that he was ultimately left with a feeling of frustration that QPR didn't leave with with all three points.

“I felt in the second half we were much the better team and there was almost a feeling at the end that we were gutted we didn’t win it!” he said.

“We had a few chances but we have to be happy with the point and now we can go into the international break full of confidence.”

