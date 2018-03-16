The video will start in 8 Cancel

Darnell Furlong says QPR are 'raring to go' as they prepare to face west London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers are on a run of 15 games without a league defeat, and the 22-year-old says that the Hoops are hoping to bring them back to earth with a bang.

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "I suppose it's going to be a cagey affair.

"They're doing very well at the moment, I suppose there's a bit of a party atmosphere there so we've got to go and try and stop that, and hopefully we will."

Furlong arguably faces the toughest challenge of all the QPR players as he prepares to go face to face with 17-year-old wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon.

The winger has been a revelation for the Cottagers this term, and Furlong remained coy when asked about he'd deal with one of the hottest prospects in British football.

Asked if he'll prepare differently, Furlong said: "No, you take every game exactly the same.

"Obviously we'll be doing work on certain players but I'm looking forward to it.

"I haven't really thought about facing him too much, but we're just looking forward to the game.

"You can imagine what the atmosphere is going to be like so we're ready for it, and after the results we've had recently, we're just raring to go."

