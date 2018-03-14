Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was another impressive performance by Ebere Eze as he played a crucial role in QPR's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old enjoys a growing reputation at Loftus Road after quickly acclimatising to Championship-level football, and teammate Matt Smith says that the midfielder could quickly become one of the best.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "We’ve seen a lot of Eb’s (Ebere Eze) in training so we all know what he is capable of.

"He’s certainly one of the best young lads I have seen coming through and I’ve seen the Lewis Cook’s and the Ryan Sessegnon’s of this world and I would put him in that category.

“I think he has so much potential and end product. I like that because some players will flatter to deceive but not only can he show his skills on the ball he has an end product.

“In the first team that is key because ultimately he will be judged on goals and assists and he has both in his game.”

It was an all-round top display from the Hoops at Villa Park, and Smith was keen to hail the team's efforts after picking up an unexpected three points.

He said: "It’s comfortably the best performance I’ve seen from a QPR side since I’ve been at the club.

“I thought we were absolutely superb throughout the team, incredible. That has given us a huge lift, the lads are buzzing and the changing room is as buoyant as I’ve ever seen it.

“We covered every blade of grass tonight and showed our quality in important areas.

“It’s come from a togetherness and a belief we have had. We didn’t fall in a big arena - on a big occasion - and I thought to a man we were superb. I am really proud of everyone."

