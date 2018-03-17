The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR put in a spirited display to secure a 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The hosts dominated from the off, and made the breakthrough after half an hour when Tom Cairney struck from range.

Lucas Piazon added a second, before Massimo Luongo volleyed in a reply on the stroke of half-time.

Fulham went off the boil in the second half, and Pawel Wszolek capitalised with a strike to secure a well-deserved point for the Rs.

A good performance, but how did we rate the Hoops?

Alex Smithies - 7

A difficult afternoon, but coped well with the majority of what was thrown at him. Not a lot he could have done about Fulham's goals.

Darnell Furlong - 6

A little nervy early on, but grew into the game. Had a difficult time against Ryan Sessegnon who caused all-sorts of problems for him and Manning.

Nedum Onuoha - 6

Had a close shave in the first half as he nearly turned a whipped cross into his own net.

Joel Lynch - 6

Coped relatively well throughout, but often caught out by the power of Alexsandar Mitrovic.

(Image: PA)

Made a couple of crucial headers in the second half to stop Fulham extending their lead.

Lucky not to be sent off for a tussle with Mitrovic in stoppage time.

Jake Bidwell - 7

Caught out of position for Piazon's goal before the break, but did excellently well in the second half as he added width to QPR's attack.

Ryan Manning - 7

It was a difficult afternoon for him and Furlong as they looked to contain Ryan Sessegnon.

Grew into the game, and was key in QPR's second half performance as they looked to chase the game.

Replaced by Jordan Cousins.

Massimo Luongo - 7

A good first half, working his way into dangerous positions and going close in on half an hour.

Should have done better for Fulham's first goal, as he was caught out of position to allow Cairney to strike from range.

Scored an excellent volley on the stroke of half-time.

Luke Freeman - 6

Looked lively from the start, getting on the ball and charging into the heart of Fulham's defence.

(Image: PA)

Came close to getting an equaliser but was blocked by Odoi.

Pawel Wszolek - 8

Had a good game. A real threat breaking from the left flank, and went close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

Did excellently well to disposses Denis Odoi and slide the ball past Bettinelli.

Ebere Eze - 7

A quiet opening but showed a couple of neat touches. Played well between the lines but was often on a different wavelength to his teammates.

Replaced by Paul Smyth midway through the second half.

Matt Smith - 6

Considering he was an isolated figure up top; Smith did well to make a nuisance of himself.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Had a couple of decent chances in the second half and arguably should have done better.

Replaced by Conor Washington.

Substitutes

Conor Washington - 6

Replaced Matt Smith midway through the second half.

Almost grabbed an equaliser after latching onto a ball from Massimo Luongo but Bettinelli smothered the ball.

Paul Smyth - 6

Replaced Ebere Eze midway through the second half.

Should have done better with his header from Jake Bidwell's cross, but made up for it by playing a part in Wszolek's goal.

Jordan Cousins - 6

Replaced Ryan Manning.

Put himself about in midfield, forcing Fulham into a number of second half errors.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.